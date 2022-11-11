Overview

Dr. Amish Mehta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at JEFFERSON INTERNAL MEDICINE in Clairton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.