Overview

Dr. Amish Parikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Parikh works at Premier Cardiology & Vascular Associates in Maitland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.