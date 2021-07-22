Dr. Amish Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amish Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amish Patel, MD
Dr. Amish Patel, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Chicago Expected
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Premier Pain & Spine and Premier Regenerative Institute223 E Erie St Ste 310, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (708) 797-9719Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Pain & Spine and Premier Regenerative Institute3800 Highland Ave Ste 101, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (224) 351-9615Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Premier Pain & Spine and Premier Regenerative Institute1365 Wiley Rd Ste 153, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (224) 351-9616Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Macneal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
The whole staff was professional and friendly and made me feel at ease with the entire process.
About Dr. Amish Patel, MD
- Pain Management
- English, Bengali
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Expected
- Northwestern Universityâ€”Chicago, IL
- Northwestern Mcgaw Med Center
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
