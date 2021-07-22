See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Amish Patel, MD

Pain Management
4.9 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amish Patel, MD

Dr. Amish Patel, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Chicago Expected

Dr. Patel works at Premier Pain & Spine and Premier Regenerative Institute in Chicago, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL and Schaumburg, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Pain & Spine and Premier Regenerative Institute
    223 E Erie St Ste 310, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 797-9719
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Premier Pain & Spine and Premier Regenerative Institute
    3800 Highland Ave Ste 101, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 351-9615
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Premier Pain & Spine and Premier Regenerative Institute
    1365 Wiley Rd Ste 153, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 351-9616
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Macneal Hospital

Celiac Plexus Block
Ganglion Impar Block
Hypogastric Plexus Block
Celiac Plexus Block
Ganglion Impar Block
Hypogastric Plexus Block

Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Ganglion Impar Block Chevron Icon
Hypogastric Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Intercostal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Sedation Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sedation
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 22, 2021
    The whole staff was professional and friendly and made me feel at ease with the entire process.
    David E. — Jul 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amish Patel, MD

    • Pain Management
    • English, Bengali
    • 1659524213
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Chicago Expected
    • Northwestern Universityâ€”Chicago, IL
    • Northwestern Mcgaw Med Center
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amish Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

