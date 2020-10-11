Overview of Dr. Amish Purohit, MD

Dr. Amish Purohit, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Goodlettsville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Purohit works at Loden Vision Centers in Goodlettsville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.