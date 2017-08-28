Dr. Amisha Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amisha Malhotra, MD
Overview of Dr. Amisha Malhotra, MD
Dr. Amisha Malhotra, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Dr. Malhotra's Office Locations
New Brunswick Office89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 272-9578
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malhotra?
Dr. Malhotra is a kind and caring doctor. She is truly concerned for her patient's health. She is the first doctor to teach me something new for the first time in 5 years regarding their chronic diseases. She has a great personality.
About Dr. Amisha Malhotra, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1316007792
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Malhotra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malhotra speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
