Dr. Amisha Wallia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amisha Wallia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wallia works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Facility Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7970
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amisha Wallia, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1982879441
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallia works at
Dr. Wallia speaks Dutch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.