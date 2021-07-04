Overview of Dr. Amit Annamaneni, MD

Dr. Amit Annamaneni, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Annamaneni works at Memorial Hermann in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.