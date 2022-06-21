Dr. Amit Aravapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aravapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Aravapalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Aravapalli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Brody School Of Medicine At Ecu and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Locations
-
1
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-3181
-
2
Tryon Endoscopy Center16817 Marvin Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 275-3256
-
3
Tryon Medical Partners (GI Clinic)6060 Piedmont Row Dr S, Charlotte, NC 28287 Directions (704) 489-3094
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been in and around hospitals due to various ailments and learned the hard way that not all providers are cut from the same cloth. Dr. Aravapalli is a caring, thorough, professional and most importantly knowledgeable physician. He spent the time to connect and understand and followed up promptly. Kudos
About Dr. Amit Aravapalli, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1912169905
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Brody School Of Medicine At Ecu
- East Carolina University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aravapalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aravapalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aravapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Aravapalli has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aravapalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Aravapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aravapalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aravapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aravapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.