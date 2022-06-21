Overview

Dr. Amit Aravapalli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Brody School Of Medicine At Ecu and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Aravapalli works at Charlotte Radiology in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.