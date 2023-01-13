Dr. Amit Babbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Babbar, MD
Overview
Dr. Amit Babbar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Babbar works at
Locations
-
1
Respiratory Care & Sleep Medicine - Baptist South14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2403, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 886-9686
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Babbar?
wonderful doctor and staff. Everyone is always so nice and happy
About Dr. Amit Babbar, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Hindi
- 1275890402
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Babbar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babbar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babbar works at
Dr. Babbar has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babbar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Babbar speaks Hindi.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Babbar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babbar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babbar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babbar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.