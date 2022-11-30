Dr. Amit Barochia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barochia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Barochia, MD
Overview of Dr. Amit Barochia, MD
Dr. Amit Barochia, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Barochia's Office Locations
-
1
Space Coast Cancer Center8725 N Wickham Rd Ste 103, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 253-4673
-
2
Health Frist Medical Group LLC490 N Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 268-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barochia is one of the smartest and thoroughest doctors I ever met. He cured my cancer with his expertise in oncology second to none. I owe him my life. You really don’t want anyone else in Brevard County, FL.
About Dr. Amit Barochia, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1861615130
Education & Certifications
- Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barochia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barochia accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barochia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Barochia has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barochia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barochia speaks Gujarati.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barochia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barochia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barochia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barochia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.