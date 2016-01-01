Dr. Amit Bhargava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhargava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Bhargava, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amit Bhargava, MD
Dr. Amit Bhargava, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bhargava works at
Dr. Bhargava's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates1101 N Central Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 933-2210
-
2
Nephrology Associates of Central Florida, PA7484 Docs Grove Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 722-8270
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhargava?
About Dr. Amit Bhargava, MD
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1699749440
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- All India Inst Med Scis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhargava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhargava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhargava works at
Dr. Bhargava has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, End-Stage Renal Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhargava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhargava speaks Hindi.
Dr. Bhargava has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhargava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhargava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhargava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.