Overview of Dr. Amit Bhojwani, DO

Dr. Amit Bhojwani, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with University of Kansas School of Medicine



Dr. Bhojwani works at University Otolaryngology Associates, PC in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.