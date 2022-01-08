Overview

Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mkcg Medical College|Utkal University / S.C.B. Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.



Dr. Chakrabarty works at Urology Clinic Of North Alabama in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Poplar Bluff, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Hesitancy and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.