Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, MD

Urology
3.8 (57)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mkcg Medical College|Utkal University / S.C.B. Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.

Dr. Chakrabarty works at Urology Clinic Of North Alabama in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Poplar Bluff, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Hesitancy and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Huntsville Urology Center
    185 Whitesport Dr SW Ste 6, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 650-0306
  2. 2
    Poplar Bluff Urology
    2400 Lucy Lee Pkwy Ste F, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 609-2266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Springfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Hesitancy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Hesitancy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystolithalopaxy of Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 08, 2022
    Dr. Charkrabarty was very compassionate and showed much concern for my husband throughout the surgery and after care.
    Brannan — Jan 08, 2022
    About Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598786725
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • International College of Surgeons|Royal College of Physicians &amp; Surgeons Edinburgh|WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • M.K.C.G. Medical College, Berhampur University|MKCG Medical College Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mkcg Medical College|Utkal University / S.C.B. Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakrabarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chakrabarty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chakrabarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chakrabarty has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Hesitancy and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chakrabarty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Chakrabarty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakrabarty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chakrabarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chakrabarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

