Dr. Amit Choksi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Choksi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Choksi works at
Locations
Mid-south Gastroenterology Assoc. PC1222 Trotwood Ave Ste 501, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 381-1111
Anesthesia Associates of Columbia Tn LLC1510 1/2 Hatcher Ln, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 381-7818
Maury Regional Home Services725 S James M Campbell Blvd, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 381-7818
Hospital Affiliations
- Maury Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr Choksi in 1988 for a stomach ulcer.One bottle of perscription meds , his teaching on diet and management and it has never reoccured.He has done my routine colonoscopies over the years.Had a polyp removed several years ago,that he kept a check on.When some labs elevated ,who did this simi retired nurse trust to care for her, after seeing this physician care for his patients ? Yes ,me .He is an awesome teacher doctor with a very caring manner . You hear it from others in the waiting Room
About Dr. Amit Choksi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
