Overview

Dr. Amit Chopra, MD is a Pulmonologist in Albany, NY. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Chopra works at ALBANY MEDICAL CENTER in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.