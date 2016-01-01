Dr. Amit Dande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Dande, MD
Dr. Amit Dande, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U and is affiliated with HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
St Marys Hospital Sisters of the Third Order of St Francis1800 E Lake Shore Dr, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 422-6100
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd.1770 E Lake Shore Dr Ste 105, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 422-6100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 3 101 Coles Centre Dr, Mattoon, IL 61938 Directions (217) 422-6100
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1477735298
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Dande accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dande works at
Dr. Dande has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dande on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dande speaks Hindi.
Dr. Dande has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dande.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.