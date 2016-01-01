Overview

Dr. Amit Dande, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Decatur, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U and is affiliated with HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.



Dr. Dande works at Crossing Healthcare in Decatur, IL with other offices in Mattoon, IL and Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.