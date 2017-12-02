Dr. Amit Date, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Date is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Date, MD
Overview of Dr. Amit Date, MD
Dr. Amit Date, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Date works at
Dr. Date's Office Locations
Osf Medical Group -college Ave.1701 E College Ave, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 664-3000
Christie Clinic at The Fields3101 Fields South Dr, Champaign, IL 61822 Directions (217) 366-1243Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Christie Clinic on University101 W University Ave, Champaign, IL 61820 Directions (217) 366-1243
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Heart Of Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- Pekin Insurance
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Date to my family and friends. He was pleasant and kind and understood my symptoms and looked at my CAT scan and new what I needed to relieve the pain I have having for eight weeks. He was very polite and understanding. I would definitely recommend him and his staff.
About Dr. Amit Date, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1831311984
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University SOM and Affiliated Hospitals
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Date has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Date accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Date has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Date has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Date on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Date. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Date.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Date, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Date appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.