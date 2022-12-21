Dr. Amit Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Desai, MD
Overview
Dr. Amit Desai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants8230 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (972) 850-3860
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Desai is excellent! All of the staff is wonderful! Dr. Ambit Desai, my GI doctor, is fantastic, brilliant, and has excellent manners that are lacking in our healthcare system today as eye contact is hardly made with doctors nowadays as they are coding and doing a lot more in the room instead of focusing on the patient. Dr. Desai and his front office support, nurses, medical assistants, and surgical staff deserve a five-star review! Make an appointment today and request Dr. Desi if you are open to learning about your health while allowing Dr. Desai to take the lead and not rush you. Most importantly, he explains all the facts to you via the portal, phone call, or in person, as he is very accommodating. Dr. Desai communicates timely and works alongside my colon rectal surgeon as both are equally involved in my healthcare treatment, sharing the same common goal, ensuring the patient's best interest painting a positive outcome, even if it crosses an extra box to double-check to be 100%.
About Dr. Amit Desai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology & Hepatology Fellowship - Weill Cornell Medical Center/New York Presbyterian Hospital, New York City
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Gallstones, Duodenitis and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.