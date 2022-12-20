See All Cardiologists in Creve Coeur, MO
Dr. Amit Doshi, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amit Doshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Saba U Med Sch and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Dr. Doshi works at Mercy Clinic Heart & Vascular in Creve Coeur, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mercy Heart Hospital St. Louis
    625 S New Ballas Rd Ste 2030, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Syncope
Heart Disease
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Syncope
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Heart Disease
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block
Sinus Bradycardia
Atrial Fibrillation
Hypotension
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Third Degree Heart Block
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Atrial Septal Defect
Autonomic Disorders
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Carotid Artery Disease
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Endocarditis
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Heart Tumors, Benign
Impella Device
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Pulmonary Edema
Septal Defect
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Septal Defect
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Dr. Doshi is a game-changer. He does not rush to judgment (or to the operating room!) He always makes the right move and includes you in the decision - he is an amazing doctor!
    Bob — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Amit Doshi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1750505582
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Louis U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Saba U Med Sch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amit Doshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doshi works at Mercy Clinic Heart & Vascular in Creve Coeur, MO. View the full address on Dr. Doshi’s profile.

    Dr. Doshi has seen patients for Syncope, Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Doshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

