Dr. Amit Doshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Doshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Saba U Med Sch and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Locations
Mercy Heart Hospital St. Louis625 S New Ballas Rd Ste 2030, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doshi is a game-changer. He does not rush to judgment (or to the operating room!) He always makes the right move and includes you in the decision - he is an amazing doctor!
About Dr. Amit Doshi, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Louis U Hosp
- Saba U Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doshi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doshi has seen patients for Syncope, Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doshi speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Doshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doshi.
