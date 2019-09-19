Overview of Dr. Amit Dwivedi, MB BS

Dr. Amit Dwivedi, MB BS is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Grant Med Coll-Bombay U and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Norton Hospital, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Dwivedi works at University Of Louisville in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.