Dr. Amit Dwivedi, MB BS
Dr. Amit Dwivedi, MB BS is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Grant Med Coll-Bombay U and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Norton Hospital, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, University Of Louisville Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Uofl Health - Uofl Hospital530 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-8303
Thoracic & Vascular Associates P.s.c.201 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 1004, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 589-3173
University Surgical Assocs PSC401 E Chestnut St Unit 710, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-8303
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Norton Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Dwevidi is a fantastic Dr. He genuinely cares about his patients. I have been seeing Dr. Dwevidi for several years. He has treated me for several vascular problems. I would highly recommend Dr. Dwevidi to my family and friends. Olivia is a great person with a terrific attitude and always has a smile. The rest of his team is great. I think the wait time in his office is well worth it. I wouldn’t see anyone else.
- N Shore Univ LIJ Med Ctr
- N Oakland Med Ctr Wayne State Univ
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Grant Med Coll-Bombay U
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Dwivedi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwivedi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dwivedi has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dwivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwivedi.
