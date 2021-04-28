Dr. Amit Garg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Garg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amit Garg, MD
Dr. Amit Garg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and MountainView Hospital.
Dr. Garg's Office Locations
Women s Health Associates of Southern Nevada8285 W Arby Ave Ste 380, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 970-6439Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Women s Health Associates of Southern Nevada2580 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 970-6440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- MountainView Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garg has been one of the only doctors, in my experience, to make me feel at ease and feeling grateful after leaving appointments. He delivered my daughter in 2011 and had taken me in when I was in my third trimester and switched providers. It was a night and day difference. He genuinely listens. I've sat in the exam room in tears and he never made me feel judged or silly. He answers my questions and is very real and straightforward while providing empathy and understanding. I'm hesitant to refer him to others ONLY because I don't want him to have too many patients that he won't continue to see me too haha. I have been trying to stay with him as much as possible during this second pregnancy and wouldn't have it any other way.
About Dr. Amit Garg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1659371011
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garg has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Garg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.