Dr. Amit Goldberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amit Goldberg, MD
Dr. Amit Goldberg, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They completed their fellowship with Maimonides Medical Center
Dr. Goldberg works at
Dr. Goldberg's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology2501 Kentucky Ave, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Goldberg is an ace! She is extremely knowledgeable and continually searches for the answer. We need more like her.
About Dr. Amit Goldberg, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Hebrew and Yiddish
- 1265401343
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
