Overview of Dr. Amit Goldberg, MD

Dr. Amit Goldberg, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They completed their fellowship with Maimonides Medical Center



Dr. Goldberg works at Baptist Health Medical Group Podiatry Paducah in Paducah, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.