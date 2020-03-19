Dr. Amit Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Khanna, MD
Overview
Dr. Amit Khanna, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Chestnut Hill Hospital.
Locations
Trumbull Radiation Oncology Center5520 Park Ave, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 785-2616
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr khana and his staff are exceptional. He saved my life w an extensive and long surgery he thoroughly explained everything to me and my family regarding the procedure and possible outcomes. He came to see me every day during a 15 day stay at Chestnut Hill Hospital. He is warm and caring and concerned.
About Dr. Amit Khanna, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
