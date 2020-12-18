Overview of Dr. Amit Kharod, MD

Dr. Amit Kharod, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.



Dr. Kharod works at Advanced Surgical Health Associates in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.