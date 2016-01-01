See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Amit Khithani, MD

Surgical Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amit Khithani, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Medical School MGM's Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Khithani works at HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists - Mercy in Miami, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists - Mercy
    3683 S Miami Ave Ste 500, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 203-5212
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists
    21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 400, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 203-5171
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colorectal Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Colorectal Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Advanced Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Ampullary Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Resection Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Surgery Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Amit Khithani, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396023495
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical School MGM's Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Amit Khithani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khithani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khithani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khithani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khithani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khithani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khithani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khithani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

