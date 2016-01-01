Dr. Amit Khithani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khithani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Khithani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Khithani, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Medical School MGM's Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Khithani works at
Locations
HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists - Mercy3683 S Miami Ave Ste 500, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 203-5212Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
HCA Florida Miami-Dade Surgical Specialists21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 400, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 203-5171Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amit Khithani, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1396023495
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical School MGM's Medical College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
