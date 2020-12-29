Overview of Dr. Amit Kumar, MD

Dr. Amit Kumar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Carolina Retina Institute PC in Cary, NC with other offices in Holly Springs, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.