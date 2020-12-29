Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amit Kumar, MD
Overview of Dr. Amit Kumar, MD
Dr. Amit Kumar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
Carolina Retina Institute PC940 SE Cary Pkwy Ste 100, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 859-4515
Holly Springs Surgery Center LLC600 Village Walk Dr, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Directions (919) 762-4030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Starting with the friendly, yet professional staff, your entry until your exit following your appointment, you will find continuity. Dr. Kumar has managed to recruit, employ and retain a staff, who reflects his warm caring, compassionate and professional experience for his patients. You will feel and know that you are receiving the best possible care. Dr. Kumar went above and beyond by Appealing my health insurance company’s Denied Procedure for me. He won an Approval of the procedure for me. And, I really appreciate Dr. Kumar’s extra effort on my behalf. I know that he would do as much for you also. I do highly recommend Dr. Kumar and Carolina Retina Institute.
About Dr. Amit Kumar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1114907870
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

50 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
