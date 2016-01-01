Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amit Kumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Amit Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 701 Superior Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 934-4080
Chicago Heart and Vascular Consultants Ltd.2525 S Michigan Ave Fl 12, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 567-2380
Franciscan Hammond Clinic LLC7905 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-5800
Advocate Med Group Cardio Instituteolympia Flds3800 W 203rd St Ste 202, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 679-2233
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amit Kumar, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
- Interventional Cardiology
