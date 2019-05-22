Dr. Amit Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Kumar, MD
Dr. Amit Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
American Heart Center6730 Sw 29th St, Topeka, KS 66614 Directions (785) 262-9911
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was visiting Topeka and needed to be seen by cardiologist for my new chest pain. I went to see a doctor at stormont Vail hospital after er visit, they tried to do million dollar tests on me. I wanted a second opinion before I go under all the tests. I called Tonya and able to see Dr. KUMAR very quick. I was very impressed with Dr. Kumar professionalism, bedside manner and overall experience in his clinic. He discussed the pain and preventive methods and all the options. He actually spent time with me and I have been doing so well and actually going back to see him soon. I will refer Dr. Kumar to everyone I know.
About Dr. Amit Kumar, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1790834950
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
