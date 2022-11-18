Dr. Amit Masand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Masand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Masand, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Masand works at
Locations
-
1
Plano Texas Health Presbyterian6124 W Parker Rd Ste 336, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 265-4190
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masand?
I have been seeing him for about 5 years and he is patient and listens to all my symptoms. He is always right in the direction of my treatment. My husband also sees him and likes him.
About Dr. Amit Masand, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1568637825
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masand has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masand works at
Dr. Masand has seen patients for Heartburn, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Masand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.