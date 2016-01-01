Dr. Mehrotra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amit Mehrotra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Mehrotra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Osf Holy Family Medical Center, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center and Pekin Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mehrotra works at
Locations
-
1
Osf Medical Group-heartcare Midwest5405 N Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 691-4410
-
2
Osf Saint Francis Medical Center530 Ne Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61637 Directions (309) 655-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Osf Multi-specialty Group-prompt Care210 Saint Joseph Dr, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 663-9800
-
4
Osf Cardiovascular Institute - Pekin3422b Court St, Pekin, IL 61554 Directions (309) 346-7776
Hospital Affiliations
- Osf Holy Family Medical Center
- OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
- Pekin Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehrotra?
About Dr. Amit Mehrotra, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1639364474
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehrotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehrotra works at
Dr. Mehrotra has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehrotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehrotra has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.