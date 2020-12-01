See All Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Amit Merchant, DO

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Amit Merchant, DO

Dr. Amit Merchant, DO is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Merchant works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings
Dr. Merchant's Office Locations

    Hmh Hospitals Corporation
    30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-8867
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Total Joint Reconstruction & General Orthopaedics
    360 Essex St Ste 303, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 996-4334

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 01, 2020
    My daughter fell off her bike. A few days later, of course on a Saturday, she couldn't bend her elbow so I took her to an Urgent Care. They took x-rays and the doctor thought there was a fracture. They put her arm in a splint. I called Dr. Merchant's office on Monday and he saw her that day. He was very thorough in his physical exam. My daughter can be dramatic, but his calm demeanor put both of us at ease. He reviewed the x-rays with us. He did a very good job explaining to us what the problem was and how long it would take to heal. He is a really nice doctor! I would definitely recommend him.
    About Dr. Amit Merchant, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861623241
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • North Shore University at Plainview
    Residency
    Internship
    • Peninsula Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

