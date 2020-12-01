Dr. Amit Merchant, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merchant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Merchant, DO
Overview of Dr. Amit Merchant, DO
Dr. Amit Merchant, DO is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Merchant works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Merchant's Office Locations
-
1
Hmh Hospitals Corporation30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-8867MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Total Joint Reconstruction & General Orthopaedics360 Essex St Ste 303, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-4334
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merchant?
My daughter fell off her bike. A few days later, of course on a Saturday, she couldn't bend her elbow so I took her to an Urgent Care. They took x-rays and the doctor thought there was a fracture. They put her arm in a splint. I called Dr. Merchant's office on Monday and he saw her that day. He was very thorough in his physical exam. My daughter can be dramatic, but his calm demeanor put both of us at ease. He reviewed the x-rays with us. He did a very good job explaining to us what the problem was and how long it would take to heal. He is a really nice doctor! I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Amit Merchant, DO
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1861623241
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- North Shore University at Plainview
- Peninsula Hospital Center
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merchant has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merchant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merchant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merchant works at
Dr. Merchant has seen patients for Scoliosis and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merchant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Merchant speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Merchant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merchant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merchant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merchant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.