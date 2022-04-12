Dr. Amit Merchea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merchea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Merchea, MD
Overview
Dr. Amit Merchea, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Locations
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-5419Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merchea?
Dr. Merchea saved my life after I experienced a severe bowel perforation when I was 28 years old. I truly believe I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for him.
About Dr. Amit Merchea, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic/Mayo Grad Sch of Med
- Mayo Clinic/Mayo Grad Sch of Med
- Mayo Clinic/Mayo Grad Sch of Med
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merchea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merchea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Merchea using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Merchea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Merchea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merchea.
