Overview of Dr. Amit Mohan, MD

Dr. Amit Mohan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belton, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from IberoAmerican University|Universidad Iberoamericana and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mohan works at Southland Primary Care in Belton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.