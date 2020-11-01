See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Beachwood, OH
Dr. Amit Mohan, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.8 (19)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amit Mohan, MD

Dr. Amit Mohan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They completed their fellowship with The Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Dr. Mohan works at ARC Psychiatry in Beachwood, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Mohan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ARC Psychiatry
    25700 Science Park Dr Ste 210, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 450-1613
  2. 2
    Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine Specialists LLC
    26949 Chagrin Blvd Ste 306, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Sleep Apnea
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 01, 2020
    I’m so glad I was referred to Dr. Mohan. Absolute favorite! Very kind, and very attuned. Trauma informed as well, he presented options I didn’t even know existed. Would recommend!
    — Nov 01, 2020
    About Dr. Amit Mohan, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821219841
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.

