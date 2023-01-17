Dr. Mohindra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amit Mohindra, MD
Overview of Dr. Amit Mohindra, MD
Dr. Amit Mohindra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, Garden City Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (800) 436-7936MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
St. Mary Mercy Medical Oncology, Canton7300 N Canton Center Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 779-2123Monday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday12:00pm - 4:30pm
Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Brownstown19675 Allen Rd, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (800) 436-7936Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital2333 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (800) 436-7936Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
St. Mary Mercy Oncology Practice14555 Levan Rd Ste 112, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 779-2123
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Garden City Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
My experiencing with my provider was A1 she was very thorough in my diagnosis and prognosis and reassured me that I was doing great with my health.
About Dr. Amit Mohindra, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi
- 1427029453
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
- Hematology
Dr. Mohindra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohindra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohindra works at
Dr. Mohindra speaks Hindi.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohindra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohindra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohindra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohindra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.