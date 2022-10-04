Overview of Dr. Amit Momaya, MD

Dr. Amit Momaya, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Uab Highlands.



Dr. Momaya works at UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA HOSPITAL in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Hoover, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.