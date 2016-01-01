Overview

Dr. Amit Mulchandani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Prosper, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Central America Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Mulchandani works at Baylor Family Medicine Stnbrdg in Prosper, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.