Overview

Dr. Amit Parikh, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Parikh works at Surgeons of Northern Illinois in Gurnee, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.