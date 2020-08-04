Dr. Amit Parikh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Parikh, DO
Dr. Amit Parikh, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Parikh works at
Scheer Surgical Sc20 Tower Ct Ste A, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 244-3525
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Vista Medical Center East
I went to Dr. Parikh for the first time with a whole slew of symptoms. There were a lot of questions on the table regarding certain organs and/or Lap-Band malfunction. I have been suffering for years going to specialist after specialist, scans after endoscopies etc.. My first visit was wonderful from the time I made my appointment, to the moment I left the exam. He is beyond proactive and listened to everything I said. Patience and care seemed like a priority, they don't make them like Dr. Parikh anymore. Within a mere few days he got to the bottom of what was ailing me and I had surgery and was home recovering. He is by far the most fantastic doctor I have ever had help me. I would give him 10 stars if allowed. Outstanding staff and associates to boot. Thank you.
About Dr. Amit Parikh, DO
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Midwestern U/Olympia Fields Hosp
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- University of Illinois Chicago
- General Surgery
