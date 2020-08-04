See All General Surgeons in Gurnee, IL
Dr. Amit Parikh, DO

Dr. Amit Parikh, DO

General Surgery
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Amit Parikh, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Vista Medical Center East.

Dr. Parikh works at Surgeons of Northern Illinois in Gurnee, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scheer Surgical Sc
    20 Tower Ct Ste A, Gurnee, IL 60031 (847) 244-3525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Vista Medical Center East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Obesity
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Obesity
Gallstones

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Renal Failure Syndrome Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Feeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 04, 2020
    I went to Dr. Parikh for the first time with a whole slew of symptoms. There were a lot of questions on the table regarding certain organs and/or Lap-Band malfunction. I have been suffering for years going to specialist after specialist, scans after endoscopies etc.. My first visit was wonderful from the time I made my appointment, to the moment I left the exam. He is beyond proactive and listened to everything I said. Patience and care seemed like a priority, they don't make them like Dr. Parikh anymore. Within a mere few days he got to the bottom of what was ailing me and I had surgery and was home recovering. He is by far the most fantastic doctor I have ever had help me. I would give him 10 stars if allowed. Outstanding staff and associates to boot. Thank you.
    Mary Mikhail Sena — Aug 04, 2020
    About Dr. Amit Parikh, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1982802948
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Internship
    • Midwestern U/Olympia Fields Hosp
    Medical Education
    • WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amit Parikh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parikh works at Surgeons of Northern Illinois in Gurnee, IL. View the full address on Dr. Parikh’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

