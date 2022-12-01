Overview

Dr. Amit Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville and is affiliated with UK Good Samaritan Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at UK HealthCare Aesthetics Center in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.