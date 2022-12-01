See All Plastic Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Super Profile

Dr. Amit Patel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (52)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amit Patel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville and is affiliated with UK Good Samaritan Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at UK HealthCare Aesthetics Center in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UK HealthCare Aesthetics Center
    2195 Harrodsburg Rd Fl 2, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 257-7171
  2. 2
    Kentucky Clinic
    740 Rose St Ste Wing, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 323-8082
  3. 3
    UK Healthcare Ear, Nose & Throat- Wing C
    740 N Limestone Fl 3, Lexington, KY 40508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 257-5405

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UK Good Samaritan Hospital
  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Brow Presentation Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 01, 2022
    I had been dealing with breathing and sinus problems for well over 30 years. Within 2 weeks of having rhinoplasty, Dr. Patel was not only able to drastically improve my breathing, but it also got rid of the majority of sinus pressure I had experienced on a daily basis for most of my life. I've had improvement in how well I sleep, more energy, and even seen better efficacy from OTC allergy meds. Dr. Patel also has two awesome staff members, Jenna and Desiree, who went above and beyond to ensure everything was in order both pre and post-op. At the risk of sound cliché, this surgery literally changed my life for the better and I can't thank Dr. Patel and his staff enough for the great work that they do.
    ssullivan1318 — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Amit Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073783031
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meridian Plastic Surgery Center / Indiana University School of Medicine
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED|University Of Louisville
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amit Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at UK HealthCare Aesthetics Center in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

