Dr. Amit Prasad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amit Prasad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Fort Worth Heart, P.A. Mira Vista1900 Mistletoe Blvd Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 338-1300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Fort Worth Heartpa209 OLD HIGHWAY 1187, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 338-1300
Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital6100 Harris Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 338-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I was very impressed with Dr. Prasad. He had read 10 years of medical history before he came into the room at my first appointment and knew all about my history. He spent as much time as he needed with me and never seemed rushed to move on to another patient. He was very interested in what I had to say and my concerns as a patient. I felt very comfortable talking to him and felt like he cared about my health and well being.
About Dr. Amit Prasad, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104036185
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Prasad has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prasad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prasad speaks Spanish.
