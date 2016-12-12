Overview of Dr. Amit Rai, MD

Dr. Amit Rai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital, Scott Memorial Health and UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.



Dr. Rai works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN and Salem, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.