Dr. Amit Rai, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital, Scott Memorial Health and UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana6400 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 587-9660
Fresenius Kidney Care Floyd County807 Talaina Pl, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 944-3265
Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana1919 State St Ste 444, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (502) 587-9660
Washington County Memorial Hospital911 N Shelby St, Salem, IN 47167 Directions (502) 587-9660
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
- Scott Memorial Health
- UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
Very professional. Informed. Concerned.
- University Of Missouri Hospital And Clinics
- University Of Missouri Hospital And Clinics
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Government Medical College
- Nephrology
Dr. Rai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rai has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rai has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.