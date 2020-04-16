Overview of Dr. Amit Sahasrabudhe, MD

Dr. Amit Sahasrabudhe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Sahasrabudhe works at Desert Institute For Spine Care in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.