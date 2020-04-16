Dr. Amit Sahasrabudhe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahasrabudhe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Sahasrabudhe, MD
Dr. Amit Sahasrabudhe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Sahasrabudhe works at
1
Desert Institute for Spine Care8630 E Via de Ventura Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 889-1838Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
AZ Sports Medicine235 E Warner Rd Ste 106, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Directions (480) 889-1838
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Arizona Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Amit is one of the best medical professionals I've ever encountered and performed my ACL reconstruction back in Jan of '09. My knee is still in fantastic shape and I have no physical limitations. I was able to return completely to sport and still refer him to family and friends for any orthopedic needs. I have seen him for a few other injuries/checkups and he is always completely straight forward and very thorough.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1801840384
Education & Certifications
- Institut De L' Appareil Locomoteur Nollet
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Penn State University
Dr. Sahasrabudhe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sahasrabudhe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahasrabudhe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahasrabudhe works at
Dr. Sahasrabudhe has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahasrabudhe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahasrabudhe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahasrabudhe.
