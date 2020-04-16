See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Amit Sahasrabudhe, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (136)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amit Sahasrabudhe, MD

Dr. Amit Sahasrabudhe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Sahasrabudhe works at Desert Institute For Spine Care in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Sahasrabudhe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Institute for Spine Care
    8630 E Via de Ventura Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1838
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    AZ Sports Medicine
    235 E Warner Rd Ste 106, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 889-1838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arizona Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 136 ratings
    Patient Ratings (136)
    5 Star
    (129)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 16, 2020
    Dr. Amit is one of the best medical professionals I've ever encountered and performed my ACL reconstruction back in Jan of '09. My knee is still in fantastic shape and I have no physical limitations. I was able to return completely to sport and still refer him to family and friends for any orthopedic needs. I have seen him for a few other injuries/checkups and he is always completely straight forward and very thorough.
    Kevin S — Apr 16, 2020
    About Dr. Amit Sahasrabudhe, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801840384
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Institut De L' Appareil Locomoteur Nollet
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Penn State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amit Sahasrabudhe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahasrabudhe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sahasrabudhe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sahasrabudhe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sahasrabudhe has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahasrabudhe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    136 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahasrabudhe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahasrabudhe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahasrabudhe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahasrabudhe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

