Dr. Amit Sangave, MD
Overview of Dr. Amit Sangave, MD
Dr. Amit Sangave, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER.
Dr. Sangave works at
Dr. Sangave's Office Locations
1
Southwestern Eye Center - Glendale5323 N 99th Ave Ste 155, Glendale, AZ 85305 Directions (623) 244-9934
2
Casa Grande560 N Camino Mercado Ste 1, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (520) 244-3610Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Scottsdale Miller Rd.3301 N Miller Rd Ste 138, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 903-8865
4
Sun City10615 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 100, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (480) 903-8864
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Always Care Benefits
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amit Sangave, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1447516133
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sangave accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sangave using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sangave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sangave speaks Hindi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sangave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sangave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.