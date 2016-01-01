Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amit Schwartz, MD
Overview of Dr. Amit Schwartz, MD
Dr. Amit Schwartz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
-
1
Spinal Neurosurgery, Maimonides Medical Center948 48th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7219
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
About Dr. Amit Schwartz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1871503003
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz speaks Hebrew.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.