Dr. Seth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amit Seth, MD
Overview
Dr. Amit Seth, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Medical Center
Locations
Omnicare Medical Group36 Newark Ave Ste 300, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 759-6896
- 2 622 Eagle Rock Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-1221
Sarwan K Seth MD310 Central Ave Ste 100, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (862) 520-3104
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great front office experience and great doctor!
About Dr. Amit Seth, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
- 1316196165
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center (New York)
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seth works at
Dr. Seth has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seth speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Seth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.