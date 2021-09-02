Overview of Dr. Amit Shah, DPM

Dr. Amit Shah, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at NJ Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Group in North Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.