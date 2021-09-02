See All Podiatric Surgeons in North Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Amit Shah, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.2 (21)
Map Pin Small North Brunswick, NJ
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amit Shah, DPM

Dr. Amit Shah, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in North Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Shah works at NJ Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Group in North Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NJ Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons Group
    2864 State Route 27 Ste D, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 279-1687
  2. 2
    Dr. Amit Shah
    619 Amboy Ave, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 279-1692

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Brachymetatarsia Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Charcot Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromatosis Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Onychogryphosis Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Post-Surgical Rehabilitaion Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Postoperative Complications Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Proximal Subungual Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Repetitive Strain Injuries Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trauma Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
White Superficial Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?

    Sep 02, 2021
    Nice but need more improvement in facilities for patients.
    — Sep 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amit Shah, DPM
    About Dr. Amit Shah, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063400026
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Brown University Health System|Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island Brown University
    Internship
    • Presbyterian Hosp U Pa
    Medical Education
    • Temple University|Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amit Shah, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

