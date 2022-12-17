Overview

Dr. Amit Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and Whitfield Regional Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at CARDIOLOGY CONSULTANTS in Tuscaloosa, AL with other offices in Fayette, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Pulmonary Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.