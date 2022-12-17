Dr. Amit Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amit Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center and Whitfield Regional Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Consultants PC701 University Blvd E Ste 400, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 752-0694
-
2
Whatley Health Services Inc809 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 752-0694
-
3
Fayette Medical Center Swing Bed Unit1653 Temple Ave N, Fayette, AL 35555 Directions (205) 752-0694
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
- Whitfield Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Excellent treatment and care. Thank you
About Dr. Amit Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1275503948
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Pulmonary Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.