Dr. Amit Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amit Sharma, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They graduated from Bp Koirala Institute Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital and Upmc Hamot.
West Florida Medical Group General Surgery2130 E Johnson Ave Ste 130 Bldg A, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 739-6490Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Upmc Hamot
I received the best of care from Dr Sharma and his staff and the staff,nurses and everyone at west Florida hospital
About Dr. Amit Sharma, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Hindi and Nepali
- 1629210836
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Bp Koirala Institute Of Health Sciences
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
