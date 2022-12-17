Overview

Dr. Amit Srivastava, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Srivastava works at Bay Area Heart Center in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.