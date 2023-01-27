Dr. Amit Tandon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tandon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amit Tandon, MD
Overview of Dr. Amit Tandon, MD
Dr. Amit Tandon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Bucyrus Community Hospital and Ohio State University Hospital.
Dr. Tandon's Office Locations
Osu Eye Physicians and Surgeons LLC915 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 293-8116
Hospital Affiliations
- Bucyrus Community Hospital
- Ohio State University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can't ever say that I have enjoyed a surgery experience until now. Dr. Tandon is a caring, listening and extremely skilled surgeon and doctor. I am extremely happy he was recommended to me.
About Dr. Amit Tandon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kellogg Eye Ctr Univ MI
- Christ Hosp Cinncinnati
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Ophthalmology
